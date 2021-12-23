WOONSOCKET – Though homelessness advocates around the state say there’s still work to be done, a series of recently announced measures are offering a brighter outlook for emergency access to shelter during the coming winter.
On Monday, members of the Woonsocket City Council approved a measure allocating $70,000 in American Rescue Plan Acts funds to motel vouchers for the Woonsocket Motor Inn. The program, negotiated by Councilors James Cournoyer and Daniel Gendron with the owners of the motel, will reserve 10 rooms for homeless individuals at a cost of $75 per night between Jan. 1 and March 31.
At the same time, the council also voted to approve $50,000 in ARPA funding for New Beginnings soup kitchen. Administrators of the kitchen, which currently operates out of the basement of All Saints Church, have signed a purchase and sales agreement for a new location on Third Avenue and anticipate moving later this year.
Last week, Gov. Dan McKee announced additional funding to expand the state’s emergency shelter capacity, adding 130 beds geared toward homeless individuals around the state. These include 10 additional beds in the Woonsocket area in the form of emergency hotel vouchers distributed through Community Care Alliance.
The new measures come one month after local social service providers criticized Woonsocket city officials for failing to service the needs of homeless individuals in its first round of ARPA spending in November. Groups have also advocated on the state level, with several individuals holding a two-week sleep-out outside the Statehouse that ended after McKee announced the new measures last Thursday.
Michelle Taylor, vice president of social health services for Community Care Alliance, told The Breeze this week she sees the measures as a step in the right direction, but there is still a long way to go.
“We cannot stop until everyone has a roof over their head,” she said. “This means more emergency shelter than we’ve ever seen before. And simultaneously, we need to be planning for the future. We cannot make our way out of this crisis until we have adequate, affordable housing inventory, including permanent supportive housing to manage people who cannot independently sustain housing long-term.”
Though some councilors had previously raised concerns about the anticipated use of ARPA funds on motel vouchers, all five city councilors present at Monday’s meeting voted in favor of the measure. Councilor Denise Sierra explained why she reversed course.
“I do see it as kind of an expensive Band-Aid, and I do indeed wish that the funding would go to something more permanent. However, I’m at the point also like many of you that I feel something is better than nothing, and I’m certainly mindful of the effort put in by my peers,” she said.
“I wouldn’t want to cast a shadow on a positive good idea,” she added.
Councilors Roger Jalette and Valerie Gonzalez were absent from Monday’s meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.