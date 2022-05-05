WOONSOCKET – The Woonsocket Housing Authority is under scrutiny from its federal oversight agency, the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, for alleged legal conflicts during its recent investigation that resulted in the termination of three administrators.
On Oct. 15 of last year, the WHA Board of Commissioners retained the services of the law office of Whelan, Corrente, and Flanders to represent them in response to a letter they received from their auditor, Marcum LLP, notifying them of possible noncompliance from then-Executive Director Robert Moreau, Security Director Roger Biron, and Human Resources Director Katrina Lapierre. Their office led the third-party investigation that found fault in the performance of all three employees.
On April 6 of this year, HUD sent a letter to the Acting Executive Director Vasiliki “Celia” Milios requesting an explanation for various choices in legal procurement related to the investigation, including why the law offices were retained without competition a week before the Board of Commissioners was able to vote in favor of their services.
Lapierre told The Breeze that she has had conversations notifying HUD of “what’s been going on” at the WHA, and previously mentioned that she had reached out to Sen. Reed’s office, who then reached out to HUD with concerns.
While some explanation for the procurement may be found in the three-day response turnaround required by Marcum, more questions surround the retention of Timothy Cavazza, who served as the WHA’s interim general counsel during the investigation.
Cavazza’s contract came despite the scope of engagement outlined on the service confirmation letter sent to the BOC, which stated, “Because we are not your general counsel, our acceptance of this engagement does not involve an undertaking to represent you or your interests in any other matter.” Cavazza, however, has been a partner at Whelan, Corrente, and Flanders since 2014.
“I’m sure it’s probably not illegal, but ethically, it doesn’t sound right,” Lapierre told The Breeze.
When The Breeze reached out to Milios regarding the letter, she said Cavazza was “walled off,” and assured that he was acting separately from the investigation as per his contracted service agreement.
Notably, Cavazza led the BOC through the three hours of Moreau’s pre-deprivation hearing that culminated in his public for-cause termination, as well as Biron’s pre-deprivation hearing. Cavazza has been with his law firm since 2013, and has been a partner since 2014. According to the WCF site, his practice focuses on the employer side of labor litigation. He has also previously served as an adjunct professor at Roger Williams University School of Law.
Milios told The Breeze she believed that the HUD letter and its inquiries came from a “disgruntled employee.” Of the three employees whose employment was terminated as a result of the investigation, Lapierre was the only one not to appear before the BOC prior to her dismissal.
In her employment termination letter, which was acquired by The Breeze, Milios cited charges that began the investigation (knowledge of unauthorized pay raises to herself and Biron, preparation of Moreau’s allegedly illegal contract, etc.), as well as failures to post meeting minutes in an appropriate time frame, delayed cancellations of retiree benefits, delayed life insurance enrollment for “at least” four employees, authorizing longevity benefits in violation of an employee’s collective bargaining agreement, and more.
At the April 21 WHA meeting, the board voted to retain Marcum Law Offices of Warwick for general counsel going forward.
Milios told The Breeze that she will be responding to the HUD inquiry by letter prior to a May 6 deadline.
