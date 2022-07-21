WOONSOCKET – The Woonsocket Knights of Columbus Council 113 is sponsoring a benefit dinner for Rhode Island seminarians on Saturday, Aug. 13, from 5 to 8 p.m., at St. Joseph’s Church school auditorium, 1200 Mendon Road.
The dinner menu is pasta and meatballs, salad, garlic bread and dessert. Tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for children under 10, and free for children under 5. Tickets may be purchased at the door the night of the event or by calling Joe Crisafulli, chairman, at 401-241-0362.
