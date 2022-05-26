WOONSOCKET – Kennedy Social Club meeting was held on May 3.
Celebrating birthdays in May are: MJ Joly, Andre Ledoux, Alice Groleau, Fanny Manston, Jeanne Carter, Joan Fontaine. Claire Neveu, William Riendeau, Maria Enriquez and Daisy Rivera Colon.
Dave and Annett Wolfe, celebrated 27 years of marriage.
Upcoming events include bingo every Monday at 5:45 p.m. WII bowling is held on Wednesday and Friday, 6-8 p.m.
