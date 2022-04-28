WOONSOCKET – Krakow Deli Bakery Smokehouse, 855 Social St., will hold an all-you-can-eat pierogi fundraiser on Sunday, May 1, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. The fundraiser will benefit Ukrainian Refugees in Krakow, Poland.
The deli will serve potato and cheese pierogi with sautéed onion and bacon and sour cream with a side of Polish ham and Polish rye bread for $17.99.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.