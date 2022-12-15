PROVIDENCE — A 23-year-old man who set three fires inside a Woonsocket mill-type building after breaking into the structure in April 2019, was sentenced to five years in federal prison, announced United States Attorney Zachary A. Cunha.

Jacob E. Lahousse previously admitted to a federal judge that he gained access to the building by climbing a ladder and entering the rear of the structure, and then set fires to the inside of a desktop computer on the basement level; to a piece(s) of fabric on the basement level; and to a loveseat in a first-floor office.

