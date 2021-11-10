WOONSOCKET – Landmark Medical Center has placed 21 employees on leave after the hospital was cited for failing to meet a Nov. 1 deadline for vaccine compliance.
Carolyn Kyle, the hospital spokesperson, confirmed all 21 employees had applied for and received a religious exemption from the hospital. The state does not recognize religious exemptions to its COVID-19 vaccine mandate for health care workers.
“As of Nov. 8, Landmark Medical Center placed the 21 employees with religious accommodations on administrative leave, which brings the hospital into full compliance with the state mandate,” Kyle said in a statement.
“Currently, there are numerous cases already filed and working their way through the federal courts that will ultimately address the issue of whether religious accommodations to COVID-19 vaccine mandates are required.”
The Rhode Island Department of Health issued the hospital a violation notice on Nov. 3 for failing to meet the vaccine requirement by the extended Nov. 1 deadline. The notice says the RIDOH conducted an unannounced inspection of the hospital on Nov. 1 and confirmed that 21 employees were not vaccinated or considered medically exempt.
The state originally required all health care workers to be vaccinated against COVID-19 by Oct. 1.
These people worked through the beginning /worst part of the pandemic and they must have been scared ... I was nervous .. So many people were dying !!! This is how we repay them ???? These people are important and our governor is nowhere near as vital ... I say we fire the governor and his mandate and let these IMPORTANT HEALTH PROFESSIONALS get back to work with our gratitude ...
