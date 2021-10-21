WOONSOCKET – Monique Landry-Johnson, a Woonsocket resident and the owner of Hair We Are at 311 Cass Ave., recently released her first children’s book. “The Mystical Fairy Princess” tells the story of a young girl, Aaliyah, who goes on an adventure to battle a dark force that is trying to strip the color from the world. Along the way, she meets fairies and other mystical creatures as she tries to save planet Earth.
Landry-Johnson, who has owned her hair salon for the past 22 years, said she always wanted to be an author. She wrote the book during the pandemic and said her grandchildren inspired her to mix her imagination with reality. She published the book through Tellwell Talent. She said she is working on a sequel that she expects to publish later this year.
“The Mystical Fairy Princess” is available online through Amazon, Target and Barnes & Noble.
