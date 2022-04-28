WOONSOCKET – The 10 headliners for the 2022 Levitt AMP Woonsocket Music Series were revealed Wednesday, April 27, at Ciro’s Tavern.
The acts range in musical genre including pop, reggae, Americana, and zydeco. They will be traveling from as far as Austin, Texas, to perform in Woonsocket this summer. Acts were selected based on recommendations from the community and criteria from the series lead sponsor, the Levitt Foundation.
The Levitt AMP Woonsocket Music Series will run from June 17 – Aug. 19, from 6 to 9 p.m., on Friday evenings in River Island Art Park. Each night will include a local opening act, headlining act, food trucks, local food, an on-site bar provided by Ciro’s Tavern. The series is organized by NeighborWorks Blackstone River Valley in partnership with the city of Woonsocket, Downtown Woonsocket Collaborative, and O-N Radio Worldwide.
This year’s act are:
• June 17: The New Respects, a Nashville-based, high energy, throwback rock and soul group.
• June 24 6/24 – Adam Ezra Group: Boston-based band formed around guitarist and singer Adam Ezra.
• July 1: Grace Pettis: Austin, Texas-based singer-songwrighter and the winner of many of the nation’s most prestigious songwriting contests.
• July 8: Steve Smith & the Naked Truth: The Nakeds are returning for a fourth season on our Levitt stage. The 10-man unit consists of a four-piece rhythm section, a five piece brass section, and its lead vocalist, Steve Smith.
• July 15: – Making Movies: These genre-busting troubadours bring an eclectic fusion of rock, cumbia, and spoken word to the stage.
• July 22: Curley Taylor and the Zydeco Trouble: Hailing from the heart of Creole country, Louisiana, Taylor’s bluesy vocals and the band’s zydeco beat blend to create their unique style of zydeco and blues.
• July 29: High and Mighty Brass Band: NYC-based brass band entertains crowds with original music and their take on current and classic cover songs.
• Aug. 5: Gina Chavez: This multi-ethnic, Austin, Texas native is an internationally-acclaimed Latinx pop artist and a 12-time Austin Music Award winner.
• Aug. 12: Wesli: This Haitian-Canadian musician is most noted for winning the Juno Award for World Music Album of the year in 2019. He fuses Afrobeat, reggae, and Haitian rara into an energetic performance.
• Aug. 19: Remember Jones: Soul/pop singer, storyteller and bandleader with a throwback vibe and authentic energy.
This series would not be possible without the generosity of national and local sponsors. Those interested in sponsoring the series can visit www.neighborworksbrv.org.
