WOONSOCKET – The Woonsocket Harris Public Library is holding Library in the Park events every Tuesday through Aug. 23, from 11:15 a.m. to 1:15 p.m., near the splash pad.
For more information, call 401-767-4122.
Updated: July 14, 2022 @ 6:23 am
