WOONSOCKET – Teen readers ages 13-17, and "li'l buddies," children in grades 1-3, are wanted for the Harris Library's Book Buddy program.
Children will read with a teen buddy every other Wednesday through Aug. 24, from 4 to 4:55 p.m.
Register at the Children’s Desk, call 401-769-9044, ext. 2, or email childrens@woonsocketlibrary.org.
