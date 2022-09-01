WOONSOCKET – According to Helena Brunelle Bowen, her brother Mark Brunelle was always up for anything. In addition to being an avid New England sports fan, he was a loving family man. His outfit was always red white and blue, and he almost always wore Bruins or Patriots gear. She said her brother barely ever drank, and only started smoking marijuana to cope with the loss of his son who had committed suicide.
“Sometimes he was the only one with a water bottle in hand at a party,” said Brunelle Bowen. At the time Brunelle, 59, disappeared in February of 2021, he was working long hours as a construction worker.
It has been more than a year and half since Mark Brunelle left his Bellingham apartment and told his roommate Elizabeth that he was going out to do some laundry. For the previous week or so, Brunelle had been suffering with COVID and had to postpone a trip to Florida to see family.
When he never returned, his family contacted police, only to discover his car at a self-storage unit in Woonsocket. His cell phone and keys were found inside the car.
Eighty-two days later, Brunelle’s body was found in Uxbridge in the Blackstone River with injuries to his body that left his family with more questions than answers. He had multiple lacerations and a broken hyoid bone, and no water in his lungs.
“I feel like some sort of foul play happened,” said his daughter, Nicole Yvonne, during an interview with The Vanished Podcast. During that podcast posted earlier this year, host Marissa Jones talked about how on the day of Brunelle’s disappearance, there were multiple witnesses who heard a loud commotion coming from the storage unit. According to his family, though Brunelle had a history of mental health issues, they didn’t believe he could take his own life.
Another difficult aspect of the investigation of the disappearance of Brunelle, according to his sister, is the fact that two police departments were involved. This would ultimately create confusion. When Brunelle first disappeared, his family reported him missing to the Bellingham Police Department, but because Brunelle disappeared in Woonsocket, the Woonsocket Police Department also had to be involved in the investigation.
According to Brunelle Bowen, the people who first came forward and claimed that they had seen something, including those who said they viewed security footage, were never heard from again. She said there were many “shady characters” who frequented the storage facility her brother used. The security footage that was originally recorded on the day that Brunelle disappeared had been recorded over by the time Brunelle’s family requested to view it.
The investigation today is essentially non-existent, says Brunelle’s family, with the assumption all along being that he committed suicide.
Brunelle Bowen said her brother-in-law came up with #LiveLikeMark in honor of her brother’s legacy. She created the Live Like Mark #LiveLikeMark Facebook page in hopes she will be able to share information about her brother around the world. Many people have shared photos of adventures to the beach, hiking, and other activities to the group in honor of Brunelle.
