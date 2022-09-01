WOONSOCKET – According to Helena Brunelle Bowen, her brother Mark Brunelle was always up for anything. In addition to being an avid New England sports fan, he was a loving family man. His outfit was always red white and blue, and he almost always wore Bruins or Patriots gear. She said her brother barely ever drank, and only started smoking marijuana to cope with the loss of his son who had committed suicide.

“Sometimes he was the only one with a water bottle in hand at a party,” said Brunelle Bowen. At the time Brunelle, 59, disappeared in February of 2021, he was working long hours as a construction worker.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.