WOONSOCKET – The Babe Kave Beauty Bar, 99 Main St., is coordinating with other local businesses to host a Toys for Bliss holiday toy drive. All toys will be donated to Hasbro Children’s Hospital and local families in need. Patrons can drop off unwrapped toys through Dec. 19.
All donors will be entered into a raffle where they will be eligible to win a variety of salon services. The Babe Kave will host a holiday event on Dec. 19 from 1 to 5 p.m. with music and local vendors to celebrate the last day of the drive.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.