WOONSOCKET – Local filmmaker Jason Allard will be at the Harris Public Library, 303 Clinton St., on Friday, May 20, at 4 p.m.
Allard combines filmmaking with exploring abandoned places to tell the stories of Rhode Island’s forgotten icons in his YouTube series “Abandoned From Above.” He will talk about his hobby and work as a web series creator on YouTube. There will be a question-and-answer session after the presentation.
Visit https://woonsocketlibrary.org. Allard’s show can be found at www.youtube.com/c/JasonAllard.
