WOONSOCKET – A Main Street bar has been fined $250 for staying open after-hours and allegedly refusing entrance to a group of police officers who tried to address the situation in August.
Papo’s Pub owner Tonya Sawtelle was called to appear before the City Council for a hearing on Monday, Nov. 8. According to the violation notice, Sawtelle had on at least two occasions allowed patrons to continue drinking at the bar after its posted 1 a.m. closing time.
The notice details how on Aug. 26 and again Oct. 8, officers were in the area when they noticed several people still sitting inside the bar with drinks. On both occasions, according to the notice, police attempted to speak with employees and tell them the bar could not be open past closing time.
In the case of the Aug. 26 incident, a police report by Officer Kenneth Marcotte alleges Sawtelle initially refused entrance to the officers before eventually allowing them to enter the bar and tell patrons to clear out.
“Sawtelle advised that the people in the bar were ‘helping her close,’” Marcotte wrote in his report. “She further stated that she owns the bar, pays taxes and can do whatever she wants on her property.”
Sawtelle’s lawyer, Robert Testa, told the City Council on Monday his client had agreed to pay a $250 fine and cooperate with all future law enforcement activities in order to resolve the matter. City Solicitor John DeSimone announced the business had also agreed to close by midnight and comply with the requirements of its liquor license in the future.
DeSimone recommended the council approve the agreed penalty without going forward with a formal hearing. The violations were the first for the business, he said, which opened on Main Street earlier this year.
“If they come before the board again, it will be a totally different environment than we have tonight,” he said.
Testa told councilors his client hopes to help clean up Main Street by bringing in new business and eventually offering food service.
The council voted unanimously to impose a $250 fine to be paid within 10 days.
(1) comment
I can't stand this attitude of entitlement that "I pay taxes and I can do what I want". I sure hope this bar owner learns a lesson and will now be the model of professionalism going forward.
