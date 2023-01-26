PROVIDENCE – Attorney General Peter F. Neronha announced today that a Woonsocket man has been sentenced in Providence County Superior Court to life in prison after pleading to the murder of 43-year-old Erika Belcourt in Woonsocket in 2020.
At a hearing on Jan. 23, 2023, James Grilli, 39, entered a plea of nolo contendere to one count of second-degree murder and one count of leaving the scene of an accident, death resulting.
At the hearing, before Superior Court Justice Richard Raspallo, the court sentenced the defendant to life at the Adult Correctional Institutions.
Had the case proceeded to trial, the state was prepared to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that during the early evening hours of Aug. 22, 2020, the defendant struck and killed Erika Belcourt with his car following an argument, according to a news release.
“The men and women of the Woonsocket Police Department work hard to maintain the safety of our community, and seek justice on behalf of those who are victimized,” said Woonsocket Police Chief Thomas Oates, III. “On behalf of the department, our thoughts go out to the family of Ms. Belcourt during this challenging time, knowing that today’s sentencing can never bring her back.”
Lt. Christopher Brooks, Det. Sgt. Kevin Sanford, and Det. Sgt. John Raymond from the Woonsocket Police Department, and Assistant Attorney General Bethany Laskowski and Special Assistant Attorney General Jillian Dubois of the Office of the Attorney General led the investigation and prosecution of the case.
