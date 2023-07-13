WOONSOCKET – Councilor Garrett Mancieri’s move to give American Rescue Plan Act money to certain city businesses was rejected by Mayor Lisa Baldelli-Hunt on Monday.
Solicitor Michael Lepizzera told the City Council that according to the charter, however, the whole proposed ordinance would be stricken and presented again to the council at the next meeting, as Baldelli-Hunt did not have the authority to veto certain amendments to the ordinance.
During a previous council meeting, the council ended up passing Mancieri’s proposal, with Council President Chris Beauchamp, Vice President Valerie Gonzalez, and Councilor Scott McGee voting no to an amendment for Mancieri to add $80,000 to three organizations and businesses in the ARPA ordinance.
“I might have jumped the gun a couple of weeks ago in not understanding fully what the ARPA funds can and cannot be used for,” said Councilor Brian Thompson during Monday’s meeting after Mancieri and Councilor John Ward voted against Baldelli-Hunt’s veto to override. Thompson said he had spoken to ARPA administrator Paul Luba and had gotten a better understanding of what the funds can and can’t be used for.
For about 20 minutes, Mancieri spoke on why he wasn’t supporting the veto, with Beauchamp asking if he was almost finished.
“I have one more page,” said Mancieri. He added that he knew he was boring people, but he would wrap up his comments.
Mancieri said he always thought the budget and ARPA spending would involve a combination of everyone contributing what they feel is important for the city.
“I certainly don’t look at the city budget and the city ARPA as only city funds,” he said.
The councilman said the money given to the city during the pandemic represented a chance for Woonsocket to turn around its reputation. He also referenced communities in northern Rhode Island that have given money to small businesses and nonprofits with certain requirements.
“You should ask yourselves, should we be spending it on someone to fill in for someone to answer the phone or send an email when someone’s out?” he asked, adding that he thinks the city can accomplish so much more with the money.
Mancieri said he doesn’t want to be viewed as someone who is trying to cause a problem, and each council member is supposed to have their own ideas to bring to the table, pointing out that he was referred to as a “self-serving person” at the last meeting. Mancieri mentioned a comment about a sign that had cost the city $70,000.
“Seventy thousand for a sign and then people give me a hard time to support a whole organization for an entire year, it must be a pretty nice sign for god’s sake,” he said.
“I want to point out to people that I’m dedicated to this community and that’s what I’m going to vote for tonight,” he added.
After Mancieri spoke, Gonzalez said she wanted to make it clear that just because the council would go forward with the veto did not mean they were anti-business. She said the money that would be used for the public safety complex, as well as a potential animal shelter and other projects, will benefit the city for years to come.
“As much as you like one person, you have to consider that Gerri is not the only treasure, we have other treasures in our city,” said Gonzalez, referencing Geraldine Barclay-King, a business owner who was on the list of those to receive money through Mancieri’s ordinance. Gonzalez said she spoke to Barclay-King, and Barclay-King was surprised about the amendment as she hadn’t asked for the money to begin with.
“It would seem that if you were out to give her some help, you would have met her prior to doing it,” commented Beauchamp, who said that he was the one to call Mancieri “self-serving” at the last meeting.
“To pick and choose who you are going to give money to, I think it’s self-serving, that’s why I said it,” Beauchamp said.
Baldelli-Hunt corrected some of the comments that were made by Mancieri, adding that it was a “low blow” to criticize Luba. Mancieri had said that he had loved receiving late emails before meetings, and the mayor noted that Luba had worked during the weekend and had spoken to Thompson regarding the ordinance on Saturday.
“There are times that the municipality is supporting the business community in ways that you might not be aware of,” said Baldelli-Hunt. She also referenced Mancieri’s comment regarding a staff member answering phone calls, saying her office has one staff member.
