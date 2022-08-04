WOONSOCKET – Mayor Lisa Baldelli-Hunt has disclosed that the city of Woonsocket has collaborated with Riverzedge Arts to create an art sculpture that she guarantees will bring a smile to the community.
The mayor teased that though the sculpture’s location and theme will remain a secret for now, it will resonate positive, happy emotions when it is unveiled in a public ceremony by the end of summer. The sculpture is funded with a $10,000 Community Grant that the Mayor and Riverzedge obtained from the Rhode Island Foundation.
Baldelli-Hunt stated, “This sculpture will encourage everyone to focus on the moment and reflect on the positive aspects of their lives. It will convey the perfect post-pandemic message.” The mayor added, “We are pleased to have partnered with Brad Fesmire and Riverzedge Arts to bring this really cool, fun, piece of art into our city which will delight all who pass by and stimulate enthusiasm and acts of kindness towards others.”
Fesmire, the artistic director of Riverzedge Arts, offered, “Riverzedge is so excited to be collaborating with Mayor Baldelli-Hunt and the city of Woonsocket on another art and placemaking project! We love when we can work with the City to create art and design projects that better everyone’s experiences with places and spaces around Woonsocket.” Fesmire concluded, “The city is a great canvas of people, places and resources, and through art and design we can help the community achieve its fullest potential.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.