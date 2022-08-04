WOONSOCKET – Mayor Lisa Baldelli-Hunt has disclosed that the city of Woonsocket has collaborated with Riverzedge Arts to create an art sculpture that she guarantees will bring a smile to the community.

The mayor teased that though the sculpture’s location and theme will remain a secret for now, it will resonate positive, happy emotions when it is unveiled in a public ceremony by the end of summer. The sculpture is funded with a $10,000 Community Grant that the Mayor and Riverzedge obtained from the Rhode Island Foundation.

