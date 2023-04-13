WOONSOCKET – Woonsocket Mayor Lisa Baldelli-Hunt has detailed some of the many trails throughout the city of Woonsocket that walkers can enjoy during the time that the track at Cass Park is closed to accommodate the excavation of gravel for funding the proposed new Cass Park Recreation Complex. In a news release, the Mayor included both paved and unpaved trails at the following locations:
• World War II Veterans Memorial Park, Social Street: An easy, mostly flat terrain highlights a .53-mile walking path loop that begins and ends at the monument and cannon. Open to everyone and home to the Mayor’s Health and Wellness Club — free for ages 55 plus.
• Rivers Edge Recreation Complex, Davison Street: The walking path here encompasses 1.7 miles, starting from the parking lot, ending at the last soccer field, and back.
• Cold Spring Park, Harris Avenue: Scenic walking paths throughout the park, one of which is a .6-mile segment of the bike path which provides a 1.2-mile up and back walk.
• River Island Park, Bernon Street: Central downtown location with walking paths, river views, and sitting areas.
• Globe Park, Avenue A & Coe Street: Scenic paths surrounding an animal, bird, and fish natural pond habitat.
• Costa Park, Fairmount Street & First Avenue: Scenic walking paths.
• Dunn Park, Asylum and Fairmount streets: Scenic walking paths.
• The Blackstone River Bikeway Trail: Woonsocket is a major component of the 18.8 mile, mostly flat trail that is wide enough for walkers and cyclists. The trail extends through multiple communities and has great views of the Blackstone River and other natural phenomena.
The Mayor also indicated that the city’s Parks Department will soon be announcing a new self-directed walking program open for all residents to participate. More information on this “Walk With Ease” program will be forthcoming.
The Cass Park Track closure is necessary to allow trucks space to move gravel to and from the park, and for equipment storage on the track’s center, the news release states. A construction fence will be placed for public safety around the track and excavation site. The remainder of Cass Park, including athletic fields, will be open for public usage.
