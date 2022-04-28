WOONSOCKET – Our Saviour Church, 500 Smithfield Road, will hold a meat raffle on Friday, April 29, at 7 p.m.
Doors will open at 6:15 p.m. Free soup with bread, dessert and a beverage will be served. There will be 10 meat raffles, split-the-pot, a penny social, attendance and consolation prizes, mystery bags and envelopes and “freebies.” Everyone goes home a winner. A $20 pass will cover the cost of the 10 meat raffles.
For more information, call Patricia at 401-766-5998.
