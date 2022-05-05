WOONSOCKET – The Woonsocket Education Department will host a District Wide Mental Health Fair on Saturday, May 14, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., at Hamlet Middle School, 60 Florence Drive.
In addition to mental health and childcare agencies, there will also be touch-a-truck, food trucks, a DJ, face painting, free smoothies, arts and crafts, outdoor games and a COVID clinic.
