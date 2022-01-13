WOONSOCKET – The Woonsocket MLK Community Committee announces the following Martin Luther King Jr. Day events. This year’s theme is “Amplifying Voices for Racial Solidarity and Equity.”
The scholarship banquet planned for Friday, Jan. 14 has been postponed. Contact Brenda Figueroa at figgy007@gmail.com or 401-400-1812 for more information.
A Sunday service will be held at St. James Baptist Church, 340 S Main St., at 11 a.m. The Rev. Natasha Gordon of Ebenezer Baptist Church, Providence, will be the guest preacher. COVID protocols will be in place for this in-person service. Masks and social distancing will be in effect.
A ceremony will be held at the MLK sculpture site, Mason Street, on Monday, Jan. 17, at 11 a.m.
