WOONSOCKET – The Woonsocket MLK Community Committee is celebrating 20 years of service to the community.
The theme of the event this year is “Amplifying Voices for Racial Solidarity and Equity.” The theme is intended to inspire the community during a difficult time and to serve as a reminder of both individual and collective responsibility to fight injustices and support one another.
The JW Hinson Memorial Scholarship Breakfast Banquet will be held Saturday, April 23, at Millrace Kitchen, 40 S Main St., from 10 a.m. to noon. All tickets are $35 per person. A wreath-laying ceremony will follow at 12:30 at the MLK Sculpture Site, Mason Street.
Contact Brenda Figueroa at figgy007@gmail.com or 401-400-1812 to purchase tickets or for more information.
