WOONSOCKET – The newly-renamed Woonsocket Education Center might still be under construction on Main Street, but state officials are moving forward with their plans to bring career-oriented training programs to the city, even if the building expected to become a hub for vocational opportunities hasn’t opened yet.
Earlier this week, the Community College of Rhode Island began offering a Securities Industry Essentials (SIE) course for area students. Though the college is currently offering all of its courses online due to the spike in COVID-19 cases, the class is expected to take place at the former Monsignor Gadoury School on Park Avenue once CCRI resumes in-person learning in February.
Amy Grzybowski, director of both the Woonsocket and Westerly Education Centers, said the choice of venue is due to the urgency to begin training programs to get residents back to work. Though the Woonsocket Education Center is still several months away from completion – with an expected opening date in mid- to late-spring – the state decided to move ahead with programming in a temporary location while the final work is underway.
“There is intense urgency to put people back to work and provide a postsecondary opportunity in northern Rhode Island,” she said in an email on Tuesday. “Because of our strong relationship with CCRI, we are fortunate to be able to offer a credential course for those most in need of postsecondary credentials concurrent to our construction period.”
The initial course offers a look at investment strategies and is intended for those looking to enter the financial securities industry. Students receive a $1,000 stipend for participating and take the national Securities Industry Essentials exam at the end of the course.
The course, which began this past Tuesday, Jan. 18, is already full, but Grzybowski said CCRI expects to open up registration for another cohort soon.
The class is the first of many the state expects to offer as part of its new vocational programming in northern Rhode Island. In 2018, state officials gathered on Main Street to announce the opening of what was then referred to as the Northern Rhode Island Higher Education Center. The center will serve as a one-stop-shop for vocational training for area students, partnering with corporations such as CVS, Amica, Fidelity and AAA Northeast, as well as educational partners including CCRI, to offer training programs and job placement.
State contractors began building out the center on the upper levels of Main Street’s Commercial Block last summer, but construction, like many projects started in the midst of the pandemic, has been delayed. Grzybowski said on Tuesday the group is in the process of installing new plumbing and a fire suppression system and expect to begin IT work in the coming weeks.
“We have hired an operations manager for the facility who has been integral in the construction management aspect of the buildout and will continue in this role when the facility opens its doors in mid- to late-spring,” she said.
Once complete, the center is expected to be similar in scope to the Westerly Education Center, which opened its doors in 2017. That center hosts classes by CCRI, the Rhode Island School of Design and Johnson & Wales University, among others, and maintains a close partnership with Electric Boat. Last week, the Rhode Island Office of the Postsecondary Commissioner announced a $900,000 grant from the Office of Naval Research that is expected to support STEM training at both the Westerly and Woonsocket centers.
For the past year, the former Park Avenue elementary school has served another function as a COVID-19 vaccine site hosted by the Woonsocket and North Smithfield fire departments. Since December, local emergency responders have offered weekly vaccine clinics on Wednesdays from 3 to 7 p.m.
Grzybowski said this week she doesn’t expect the clinics to conflict with the center’s plans to offer courses there.
“Westerly Education Center (the model for Woonsocket) is also a vaccine site,” she said. “It’s a smooth and quiet effort.”
Those interested in learning about the Securities Industry Essentials course offered in Woonsocket should visit the CCRI website at tinyurl.com/2p95a75m. A GED or high school diploma is required.
