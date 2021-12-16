WOONSOCKET – One month after local advocates criticized the city for failing to include the needs of homeless individuals in its first round of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) spending, some city councilors have proposed committing more than $100,000 toward motel vouchers and a local soup kitchen.
Council President Daniel Gendron said on Monday that he and Councilor James Cournoyer have had several meetings with the owners of the Woonsocket Motor Inn on Clinton Street about housing members of the city’s homeless population during the winter months. The owners, he said, have agreed to allocate 10 rooms per night from Jan. 1 until March 31, with the city footing the bill using ARPA funds.
“What we would do is these rooms would be paid for and secured for the exclusive use of homeless people in the city of Woonsocket that need immediate emergency housing,” Gendron said.
At a rate of $75 per room per night, the program would cost the city an estimated $70,000 over three months. Human Services Director Linda Plays would oversee the program, offering vouchers to individuals in need of immediate shelter, Gendron said.
The proposal had mixed reactions from other councilors, with some raising concerns about the plan. Councilor Denise Sierra said she would prefer to see the funds spent on a more permanent solution, such as a structure or a mobile shower unit.
“For me, it sounds like throwing good money after bad money,” she said, adding, “I don’t know that you should mix business with something like that.”
Councilor Valerie Gonzalez also expressed some initial reservations about the program, saying she would prefer to have more conversations with social service providers to assess the situation.
“I would be more comfortable if we do more investigation and more conversations with people before we allocate that big of a chunk,” she said.
Gendron acknowledged the idea’s shortcomings but said the goal was to meet the immediate need with the onset of winter weather.
“This is something that’s immediate, it’s swift, it’s not ideal,” he said. “It’s not the permanent answer. But I will tell you, there’s people I see daily who may not be here on March 31 if we don’t do something.”
Social service providers have in recent months offered repeated warnings to lawmakers about the severity of the state’s homelessness crisis. On Nov. 15, local advocates called on city officials to spend ARPA funds to address homelessness in the city, criticizing other proposed spending items such as road paving and a synthetic ice skating rink.
Earlier in the month, Gov. Dan McKee announced an additional $5 million to expand emergency shelter capacity, but advocates have continued to call for better solutions, taking their fight to the steps of the Statehouse. For the past two weeks, a group of protesters has slept in tents outside the Statehouse as they demand further action on the issue.
Mayor Lisa Baldelli-Hunt said on Monday she fully supports the proposal and that it would expand on the city’s existing efforts to help individuals in emergency situations such as a house fire.
“I love the idea of the 10 rooms, I truly do,” she said. “We have been using rooms at the Motor Inn, the Holiday Inn Express, there are rooms being used on 146.”
She agreed with Gonzalez the city needs to have more conversations with social service providers but pointed out the December weather does not offer much time.
“It’s cold, and if there are people who need rooms to get up in the morning, to get dressed and know they have a place to go back to tomorrow night, $70,000 is not a lot of money to be spending to keep 10 people warm,” she said.
Employees of Community Care Alliance who were present at Monday’s meeting told The Breeze they also support the initiative but urged city officials to reach out and speak with them about the challenges of operating a hotel voucher program. Christa Thomas-Sowers, a community outreach coordinator who works with homeless individuals, said such a program can easily become overwhelmed with the needs of the people it is serving.
“I know if they open these hotel rooms, they will absolutely get people,” she said.
Also on the agenda Monday night was a discussion of allocating ARPA funds to New Beginnings soup kitchen to assist with its operations and move to a new location. The organization, which currently operates out of the basement of All Saints Church on Rathbun Street, needs to relocate due to the expected closure of the parish early next year.
Nicole Brien, secretary of the organization’s board of directors, told The Breeze on Tuesday that New Beginnings recently signed a purchase and sales agreement to buy a two-story brick building at 303 Third Ave for $299,900. The building, she said, had previously been used as a meat market or similar-type business and will require extensive renovations before it’s ready to serve clients.
“It’s a bigger building than we were seeking, but at the same time, it allows us so many opportunities going forward,” she said.
The organization does not yet have an estimate on renovations, as they were still scheduling an inspection of the building as of Tuesday, but Brien said they’ve been given a date of May 14 to vacate the premises at All Saints. Depending on the timing, she said, they may have to rent a temporary space before moving to the new permanent location.
Gendron on Monday proposed setting aside $25,000 in ARPA funds to help cover any temporary rent costs as the organization relocates. The council president said he was surprised to learn of the extent of the services the kitchen offers in the city, including providing meals to the Safe Haven drop-in center and other community agencies.
Other councilors also supported allocating funds to the organization but disagreed on how best to do it. Cournoyer proposed providing a larger amount for the agency to use as they see fit, while Councilor Roger Jalette proposed paying part of the purchase cost of the new location along with $30,000 toward renovations.
Councilors ultimately agreed on a sum of $50,000 and said they’d put the matter up to a vote at a future meeting.
The motel voucher proposal is also expected to be put to a vote, most likely this coming Monday, Dec. 20.
