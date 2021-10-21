WOONSOCKET – The Mount Saint Charles Academy community will honor military veterans at the annual All Saints Day Mass on Monday, Nov. 1, in the school gym at 9:30 a.m.
In conjunction with the Mass, there will be a White Table Ceremony conducted to include the school community as well as all veterans in attendance. The ceremony honors all veterans, especially those who walked the halls of MSC. The names of the 53 Mounties who gave up their lives from WWII, Korea, Vietnam and after will be read.
Veterans who wish to attend can contact Bob Robitaille at robitailleb@mtstcharles.org or 781-307-7841 to reserve a space.
Veterans will check in at the main office and be directed to Veterans Hall at 9 a.m. The group will then proceed to the gym at 9:15 a.m. A reception will be held following the Mass and ceremony.
