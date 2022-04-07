WOONSOCKET – Mount Saint Charles Academy will hold its Lights ... Camera ... Auction event on Saturday, April 30, at the school, 800 Logee St.
Doors will open at 6 p.m for registration and silent auction bidding. Other activities will include raffle items, wine and gift card sales, MSC branded swag, a photo booth and entertainment. Dinner stations will be available throughout the evening, closing as the live program begins about 8 p.m.
MSC graduate and actor David Goryl will be the emcee for the evening with local auctioneer Jack Martone leading the live auction action.
Tickets are $65 each or $500 for a table of eight. Admission includes beer, wine, soft drinks and water as well as dinner and dessert. Luigi’s Restaurant of Johnston will be catering multiple dinner stations. There will also be a virtual ticket available for $25 which allows bidding on the silent auction items without being in attendance.
For more details, visit mountsaintcharles.org/auction. For more information, please contact Lisa Lydon, director of advancement, at lydonl@mtstcharles.org or 401-769-0310, ext. 124.
