BELLINGHAM, Mass. – The Bellingham Women of Today will welcome Santa for their annual Muffins with Santa on Saturday, Dec. 11, from 9 to 11:30 a.m., at St. Blaise Church Hall, 1158 South Main St.
The event will feature muffins, bagels, juice, milk and coffee. Children can meet Santa and give him their Christmas wish list. Photos with Santa are $4 each or two for $6 and food and beverage items are 50 cents-$1 each. There will be free crafts and coloring pages for children, as well as raffle baskets and holiday items for sale. All proceeds will benefit local BWOT charities.
Santa and his elves are so busy preparing for Christmas the Bellingham Women of Today will be helping him send personalized letters to anyone on your list. The cost is $2 for each letter or three for $5. The group will be taking requests at the Muffins with Santa event or send the name and address of recipient along with your name and phone number, payment, and any information you would like added to the letter, to BWOT, P.O. Box 405, Bellingham, MA 02019, before Dec. 15.
