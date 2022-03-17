WOONSOCKET – The Museum of Work and Culture, a division of the Rhode Island Historical Society, announces the expansion of Woonsocket Proud, a three-part civic pride program that includes educational tours of the museum, an art initiative, and a gallery exhibit.
This year, in addition to welcoming all of Woonsocket’s 5th graders enrolled in public school, the Museum is inviting all of Woonsocket’s 5th grade homeschool students. Admission will be waived for participating homeschool students and guided tours can be arranged for groups of 10 or more. Homeschoolers may also contribute to the art exhibit, in which students will create an art tile describing something they are proud of, be it a personal accomplishment or their family, school, or community. Tiles and instructions will be available at the Museum’s front desk and must be returned by March 31 for inclusion in the gallery exhibition, which will be on display April 19 through May 31.
To register for this program, schedule a group tour, or for more information, contact MoWC Family & Youth Education Coordinator Rachael Guadagni by emailing rguadagni@rihs.org or calling 401-769-9675, ext. 214.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.