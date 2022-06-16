WOONSOCKET – The Museum of Work & Culture invites the public to participate in an oral history workshop on Saturday, June 25 from 3 to 5 p.m., led by Rhode Island Latino Arts’ Nuestras Raíces Latino Oral History Project of Rhode Island.
RILA Executive Director Marta V. Martínez will instruct workshop participants on the best practices for interviewing a wide range of people in their own lives and communities. Attendance is free, but registration is required. Contact mowc@rihs.org to sign up.
The Nuestras Raíces Latino Oral History Project of Rhode Island has documented the stories of Latinos all over the state of Rhode Island for decades, states a release. They will be working with the museum through September collecting stories from Woonsocket’s Latino communities in concert with the museum’s current exhibitions “Bittersweet Harvest: The Bracero Program, 1942-1964” and “This Kind of Love, Our Love: Latino Stories in the Blackstone Valley, 1960s-today.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.