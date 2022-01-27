WOONSOCKET – New Beginnings kitchen, currently located at All Saints Church at 323 Rathbun St., will be taking over operation of the parish food pantry after the church closes on Feb. 7. The pantry will be open from 10 to 11:15 a.m. on the second, third and fourth Wednesday of every month (closed the first Wednesday for food bank delivery). Donations for the pantry or meal site can be dropped off or mailed to New Beginnings, PO Box 244, Woonsocket. Contact the kitchen at 401-356-4066 for information or emergency food. The kitchen will remain operation on Rathbun Street until May 14 and is still looking for a new location.
New Beginnings to take over All Saints food pantry
Lauren Clem
