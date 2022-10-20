WOONSOCKET – Thundermist Health Center opened its second school-based health center in Woonsocket. The new “Health Hut” is inside Villa Nova Middle School. More than 1,200 students from Villa Nova and Hamlet Middle Schools will be able to get care at the new health center, according to a press release.

School-based health centers offer a range of primary care, behavioral health, dental, and health education services. There is no out-of-pocket cost for care provided at the Health Hut. If a student has insurance, Thundermist will bill their insurance company. The care team includes family nurse practitioners, behavioral health counselors, psychiatric providers, medical assistants, and health educators. Thundermist staff work closely with school faculty, states the news release.

