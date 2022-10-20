WOONSOCKET – Thundermist Health Center opened its second school-based health center in Woonsocket. The new “Health Hut” is inside Villa Nova Middle School. More than 1,200 students from Villa Nova and Hamlet Middle Schools will be able to get care at the new health center, according to a press release.
School-based health centers offer a range of primary care, behavioral health, dental, and health education services. There is no out-of-pocket cost for care provided at the Health Hut. If a student has insurance, Thundermist will bill their insurance company. The care team includes family nurse practitioners, behavioral health counselors, psychiatric providers, medical assistants, and health educators. Thundermist staff work closely with school faculty, states the news release.
“The new Health Hut will remove barriers to care for students and families,” said Lisa Zerdelian, associate medical director for Thundermist Health Center of Woonsocket. “Parents won’t miss time out of work, students will spend less time out of class, and transportation is no longer a challenge. We’re bringing health care to where the kids are – at school.”
Thundermist has operated a Health Hut at Woonsocket High School for more than a decade. The Health Hut at the high school serves 1,700 children.
“We have seen the positive outcomes of caring for students’ health and well-being at school,” said Patrick McGee, superintendent of Woonsocket Schools. “Students spend more time in school and are able to get the care they need to feel better and excel. We are thankful to partner with Thundermist Health Center on this important project.”
Students need permission to be seen at the Health Hut. Parents can register their child by signing a consent form and returning it to school.
The establishment of the Health Hut at Villa Nova Middle School is supported by funding from the Health Resources and Services Administration.
