WOOONSOCKET – The Woonsocket Historical & Preservation Society, 42 South Main St., has announced a new book “The Little Rose of Woonsocket: Marie Rose Ferron.”
The book brings together some things that happened before and after her death, and that continue today. Information in the book comes from newspapers, interviews with people, and various sources.
The book is available at the Woonsocket Historical Society and at Timeless Antiques on Main Street. It sells for $10.
Historical Society hours are Wednesday, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., and Saturday, noon-3 p.m. For more information, call 401-356-0067.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.