Dunn Park playground
The new playground equipment at Dunn Park is installed and ready to use.

WOONSOCKET – Mayor Lisa Baldelli-Hunt has announced that the new playground equipment at Dunn Park is installed and ready to use. The mayor highlighted in a news release that the state-of-the-art equipment was ADA compliant and designed to offer age-appropriate opportunities for children to enhance their physical, cognitive, and social skills, and have fun doing so.

Baldelli-Hunt also disclosed that though the playground equipment at Dunn Park is fully operational, landscaping around the playground will have to wait until this fall when weather conditions are more suitable for new plantings. Dunn Park is at the intersection of Mason and Asylum streets, and is open seven days a week, dawn to dusk.

