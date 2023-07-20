WOONSOCKET – The Northern Rhode Island Council of the Arts presented awards and a scholarship during Fresco Italiano: A Night of the Arts at St. Ann Arts and Cultural Center on June 24. The event celebrated the arts and artists in northern Rhode Island.
According to the organizers, Fresco Italiano is a celebration of the artistic achievements of Guido Nincheri, the Italian artist who executed the magnificent fresco paintings on the ceiling of the center. His original sketches were on display in the sanctuary.
Raymond Nolan was presented with the Inspiring Youth Art Award “in recognition of his lifelong commitment to inspiring the arts and showcasing the creativity of the youth of northern Rhode Island.” One of the founding members of the NRICA, Nolan served on the executive committee, was the chairperson of the visual arts committee and the father of the arts contest.
The Jack Lawhead Scholarship for the Arts was presented to Emily Jalette, a recent Beacon Charter High School for the Arts graduate who will pursue a degree in hospitality management with a concentration in restaurant management at Endicott College. The scholarship is named for Jack Lawhead, cited by organizers as a founding member of the NRICA and visionary behind the Beacon Charter School.
This year, the event was expanded to include an art contest for local high school students.
The center and the NRICA invited students from Woonsocket High School and Cumberland High School to showcase their talents and to compete in an art contest sponsored by both arts organizations, notes a news release. Teachers from both communities also shared their own works of art. Participating art educators included Jason Robert LeClair, Lauren Scotto and Cynthia Walsh from CHS and Jamie Beaudry, Tina Clarke and Ashley Coutu from WHS.
The winners of the contest were, Isabella Ortiz from WHS, first place; G’ovanni Collazo from WHS, second place; Lily Loyd from WHS, third place. There were two honorable mentions: Isabella DeAlencar from WHS and Sid Lapore from CHS.
