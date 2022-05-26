WOONSOCKET – The Autumnfest Fundraising Committee is once again holding a friendly, fundraising competition between all local nonprofit organizations.
In 2018, the Autumnfest Fundraising Committee introduced this competition. The organization that was able to make the largest donation was recognized on the main stage during Autumnfest, was presented with a trophy, and have bragging rights of the top fundraising nonprofit organization for the year. The trophy currently resides at Club Lafayette.
“For 44 years now, Autumnfest has been a great way to unite the region,” Tracy Martin, Autumnfest community outreach coordinator, stated in a news release. “Our social clubs and nonprofit organizations are an integral part of our community, so we have created this as a friendly competition to get local groups involved in our annual celebration. It’s a terrific way to raise funds for your organization and also give back to the community. We hope that you participate this year and help to bring home that trophy for your club!”
The committee will jumpstart the competition by providing a raffle basket for each club. Guests and members would be able to buy tickets through Sept. 15. The committee requests confirmation by June 15 to allow time for Autumnfest to compile and deliver the baskets. Clubs would retain half the proceeds, minus the cost of the basket.
The committee asks clubs to consider participating via their own events to support the continuation of the festival.
To participate in the fundraiser or for more information, contact Tracy Martin at outreach@autumnfest.com.
