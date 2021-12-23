WOONSOCKET – Larry Griffin and Richard Hallee-Griffin’s North End home looks good in any season, but it’s at Christmas that the Italianate-style manor on the corner of Harris Avenue and Lyman Street truly comes alive.
Inside, a trail of red poinsettias climbs the grand staircase, while an antique Christmas village fills the entrance hall. Nearly every room has its own full-size Christmas tree, the color-coordinated decorations almost touching the 14-foot ceilings.
“We find it here and there. Most of it comes from yard sales, thrift shops, consignment shops,” Richard said about their antique Lenox collection.
In the library, ranks of nutcrackers line the shelves, staring down at any visitors who come to peruse the nutcracker-themed Christmas tree. Richard said they have 144 nutcrackers by the most recent count, not including the tree, which also features vintage glass ornaments from Larry’s mother’s collection.
In the dining room, porcelain teacups hang from the tree as a reminder of a simpler time. When they first started dating, Richard said, he was looking for a job and Larry had recently been laid off, putting many Christmas decorations out of the budget.
“Money was really tight that holiday season and I really wanted to have a second tree where we were living, but we didn’t have the money to go out and buy another tree,” he said.
Instead, they scavenged teacups and used them to decorate a tree instead of ornaments. Years later, family and friends have caught on to the tradition, contributing their own teacups to the decorations.
Their favorite tree, Richard said, is the red and gold-themed one in the living room, because it stands as a tribute to their life together. The two have been together 31 years and in 2013 were the first gay couple to be granted a marriage license by the city of Woonsocket. Every year, they buy an ornament to commemorate another Christmas, adorning the tree with crystal Santas and brightly-colored Christmas balls.
Originally from Massachusetts and Maine, they lived in Providence, Milton, Mass., and Cumberland before finding their way to the North End. Richard said he had no plans to live in Woonsocket when Larry discovered a home on Prospect Street.
“I said, ‘There’s an area that I want to show you that’s beautiful.’ He fell in love with it,” Larry recalled.
Four houses later, they purchased their current home in 2014 and have made it a Christmas paradise every year since. Larry and Richard said they’re friendly with their North End neighbors and often attend holiday parties at each other’s homes. This year, after a pandemic hiatus, they’re looking forward to hosting their annual New Year’s Eve gala, which they expect will bring more than 100 people to Griffin Manor.
In the back of the house, a Santa-themed family room gives way to a small kitchen and a sunroom decorated in a style Richard calls “Christmas tropical.” Sea turtles, flamingos and ornaments from Colombia complete the look.
Upstairs, three more Christmas trees grace the hallways and two bedrooms. Richard said he has several rooms’ worth of decorations in storage in the basement, which is big enough to hold all their Christmas decorations and artificial trees through the warmer months.
“He never stops,” Larry said.
“I have enough ornaments, tree toppers, ribbons, you name it, that I could probably decorate another four Christmas trees,” Richard added.
Though they used to wait until after Thanksgiving, Richard and Larry said it now takes about a month to decorate the entire house, forcing them to start earlier. Richard is a marketing manager for C.A. Ferolie food brokerage in Lincoln, and Larry is retired from Sun Life Financial in Wellesley, Mass.
“This year, it just seemed like Christmas is back, so we went full force and did a little more than we usually do,” Larry said.
Outside, Richard said he prefers to keep the decorations simple with window wreaths, trying to replicate how the house might have looked in the 1800s. Built around 1846, the manor once belonged to Lyman Arnold Cook, co-founder of the Woonsocket Stove Company. Cook, a prominent businessman, owned a block of commercial buildings along Main Street and served in the General Assembly.
While the outdoor decorations might be more subdued, Richard said they welcome visitors and used to open their house to tours as part of the Museum of Work and Culture’s Holiday Historic House Tours. Both men came from families that were big on Christmas, he said, and decorating is a way of keeping the tradition alive.
“To me, this house just deserves it. It’s one of the oldest homes in the North End,” he said.
“I love to see people smile,” Larry said.
