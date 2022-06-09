CRANSTON – The Champlin Foundation announced today more than $9.6 million in capital funding, including three $1 million grants awarded to the Tomaquag Indian Memorial Museum, Crossroads Rhode Island, and the Boys and Girls Club of Providence.
North Smithfield nonprofits receiving funds are: North Smithfield Heritage Association, stairway construction and roofing replacement at Forestdale Schoolhouse, $47,750; North Smithfield Public Library, electronics upgrade for moveable shelving, $62,107; Saint Antoine Residence, IT equipment to support an electronic medical records system, $70,631.
Woonsocket nonprofits are: Connecting for Children & Families, windows, lighting, fencing and stairway handrail, $17,450; Riverzedge Arts, update and expansion of workshop and media arts, $38,000; Stadium Theatre Performing Arts Centre, seat restoration, $66,378.
The full list of grantees and their awards is available on the Champlin website at https://tinyurl.com/2wt5fdw7.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.