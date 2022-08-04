WOONSOCKET – The Northern Rhode Island Council of the Arts recently presented two scholarships to graduating high school seniors.
Chayla Valentine, a graduate of Woonsocket High School, was awarded the Cesare Ferrari Scholarship for the Arts. This scholarship is awarded annually to assist a Woonsocket High School student to take advantage of a formal music education. Valentine will pursue a degree in musical theater at the University of Rhode Island.
Mya Lemery, a graduate of Beacon Charter High School for the Arts, was awarded the Jack Lawhead Scholarship for the Arts. This scholarship is awarded to assist a Beacon student to pursue a degree in the arts. Ms. Lemery will pursue a degree at Salve Regina University.
Scholarship Committee Chair Carol Nolan Paul and NRICA Chair Sharon Charette presented the awards at the recent Fresco Italiano: A Night of the Arts held at St. Ann Arts and Cultural Center.
Jack Lawhead and Cesare Ferrari were founding members of the NRICA, that has a vision statement “To upgrade community life by means of the arts.” For more on the NRICA, go to www.nrica.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.