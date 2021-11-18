WOONSOCKET – St. Ann Arts & Cultural Center, 84 Cumberland St., will present the Ocean State Pops Orchestra on Sunday, Nov. 28 at 3 p.m.
Dr. Brian Cardany will conduct a Holiday Pops program filled with high energy, familiar carols, and holiday warmth.
Tickets are $25 in advance or $30 at the door and are available online at oceanstatepops.org or stannartsandculturalcenter.org .
COVID protocols including showing proof of vaccination, negative COVID test and a mask requirement will be in place.
