WOONSOCKET – Our Saviour Parish, 500 Smithfield Road, will hold its Free Lunch Saturday program April 16, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., or until they run out.
The community is invited to drive through and get lunch free of charge.
For more information, call 401-762-3072
