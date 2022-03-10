WOONSOCKET – The Woonsocket Council Knights of Columbus is sponsoring its annual Palm Sunday breakfast on Sunday, April 10.
This year the breakfast will be held at St. Joseph’s Church, 1200 Mendon Road, from 8 a.m. to noon, in the school auditorium. Tickets will be $10 for adults and children under 5 will be free. Tickets may be purchased at the door. The event will raise funds for the Knights’ charities.
