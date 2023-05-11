Passport to Kindergarten event will be held May 17 May 11, 2023 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save WOONSOCKET – The Woonsocket Education Department will hold a Passport to Kindergarten event on Wednesday, May 17, from 5 to 6:30 p.m., at Leo Savoie Elementary School, 990 Mendon Road.The event will offer a variety of activities in several exploration stations.Children who turn 5 by Sept. 1, 2023, will be eligible to enter kindergarten for the 2023-2024 school year.Future events are planned for Wednesday, June 7, at Kevin K. Coleman Elementary, 92 Second Ave., 5-6:30 p.m.; and Wednesday, June 14, at Harris Elementary, 60 High School St., 5-6:30 p.m.For more information, call 401-356-4041. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags School Systems × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In We’ve recently revised our comment policy to help us be more consistent and to be in keeping with our goal to promote a better community conversation. If a comment is deleted, rather than complain about it, simply try again by modifying the verbiage. Comments that will be deleted include: Those that include threatening, derogatory, obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language. This includes any name-calling/nicknames of people both on the local and national level. Those with accusations or allegations that can’t be proven, or that try to build a negative narrative about one person or entity over time through a clearly coordinated campaign. If you believe the backstory really needs to be shared, send us a letter to the editor or a story pitch with your name and contact information. Those with outright lies or falsehoods. Please use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know if you believe a comment was allowed in error. What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. This Week's Ads Most Popular Assados brings American dishes with Portuguese infusion to Glocester Gendron running for Miss RI Lincoln High School gets its food truck Get away from it all at Cumberland's new and improved pond spot Check your speed: Cumberland has new traffic safety officer Latest News Brewery, expanded orchards on tap for Phantom Farms Woonsocket resident Marandola a smash hit as viral BBQ chef White, Mania announced as top students in North Smithfield Reeve and Liu are top of their class in Lincoln Expert critiques North Smithfield's approach to water Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Alerts We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as they happen! Weekly Best of Cumberland, Lincoln Best trending stories from the week. Weekly best of from The Observer Best trending stories from the week. Weekly Best Of from North Providence Best trending stories from the week. Weekly Best of Pawtucket Best trending stories from the week. Weekly Best of Woonsocket, N. Smithfield Best trending stories from the week. Select All / None You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Latest News Brewery, expanded orchards on tap for Phantom Farms Woonsocket resident Marandola a smash hit as viral BBQ chef White, Mania announced as top students in North Smithfield Reeve and Liu are top of their class in Lincoln Expert critiques North Smithfield's approach to water Submit a Letter to the Editor If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here. Submit © Copyright 2023 The Valley Breeze 6 Blackstone Valley Place, Suite #204, Lincoln, RI | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.
