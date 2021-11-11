WOONSOCKET – The Pavilion Plaza on Diamond Hill Road has been sold to new owners and is already seeing interest from new potential tenants, according to their real estate agent.
Matt and Vicki Lacroix, the previous owners of the small shopping plaza close to the Cumberland line, sold the property for $3,150,000 early last month, according to city property records. The new owner is SSS LLC, a company based in Arlington, Mass. The listed managers for the company include Shajid Shaikh, Sahid Tai and Mohammad Patel.
Mike Guittari, president of MG Commercial, handled the real estate transaction and is now working on securing tenants for the new owners. Guittari told The Breeze the plaza has seen recent interest from potential tenants to fill its remaining vacancies, including several retailers.
Guittari hinted the plaza has also seen interest from an educational venture, though he declined to name the organization. The potential tenant, he said, would be a private organization and not a public or charter school.
“We’re working with the city now on that one,” he said. “It would be a great tenant.”
The previous owners purchased the plaza for $770,000 in 1996. Matt Lacroix recalled in a phone call with The Breeze how their tenants once included a Cherry & Webb department store and a Knapp Video movie rental store. Prior to their purchasing the lot, he said, the plaza was home to The Carriage Trade, a high-end women’s clothing shop.
“When we took it over, it was only one-third occupied, and within four years we filled it up. We have some vacancies now; Women & Infants left,” he said.
In the early 2000s, the site was briefly the home of the Woonsocket Harris Public Library while the Clinton Street building underwent renovations. Lacroix said they’ve had success over the years with medical and service-oriented tenants, including the Rhode Island Blood Center, U.S. Social Security Administration and The Gym LLC. Women & Infants Hospital previously operated a satellite location in the plaza but closed the office in 2018.
Lacroix is the former co-owner of Lacroix Furniture on Wood Avenue, which he ran with his brother, Don, for 32 years. The pair closed the store in 2004 after seeing the trend in younger buyers toward larger furniture stores.
“We didn’t have any kids in the business, so we figured, what the heck are we hanging around here weekends for?” he said.
Now 81, Lacroix said he and his wife were ready to give up the Pavilion Plaza and are considering retiring to Narragansett. The couple still owns an abutting four-family home on Diamond Hill Road.
