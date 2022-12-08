WOONSOCKET – YWCA Rhode Island announced today that Deborah L. Perry, after 24 years, will step down from the role as president and CEO effective July 31, 2023. Perry is the youngest CEO in the local non-profit’s history, and was appointed to the position in July 1999 at the age of 36, and served as its development director from 1997-1999. She will continue to lead the organization while the YWCA’s Board of Directors conducts an extensive search for its next organizational leader.

“Deborah’s leadership, vision, determination, as well as her unassuming ‘can do’ approach, have all served to increase the influence and impact of the YWCA,” said Marissa Ruff, YWCA Rhode Island board chair. “Deborah’s legacy includes growing YWCA assets, adding innovative programming in response to community identified needs and challenges, widening our physical footprint, and positioning the YWCA for long term financial stability and success.”

