PROVIDENCE – Sen. Roger A. Picard has been elected deputy president pro tempore for the Senate’s 2023-2024 session.
The deputy president pro tempore presides over the Senate when the Senate president and the Senate president pro tempore are unavailable during the Senate session.
Picard, who represents District 20, Woonsocket, Cumberland, also served as deputy president pro tempore last term, and previously served as chairman of the Senate Commerce Committee, a position he’d held since 2013. He was elected to the Senate in a special election in 2008, and had previously served in the House of Representatives since 1992. He has served on both chambers’ Labor and Commerce or Corporations Committees, as well as the Senate Housing and Municipal Government Committee.
Sen. Picard is a social worker for the Woonsocket School Department, states a news release. He is a graduate of Woonsocket High School, and holds a Bachelor of Arts in economics and a Bachelor of Science in business from University of Rhode Island, a master’s degree in social work from Rhode Island College and a master’s in theological studies from Providence College. He and his wife, Diane, live in Woonsocket. They are the parents of three adult daughters, Nicole, Kristen and Caitlyn.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.