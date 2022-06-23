WOONSOCKET – Precious Blood Church, 94 Carrington Ave., will offer the Five First Saturdays devotion, in unity with Pope Francis’ recent consecration of Russia and Ukraine to the Immaculate Heart of Mary, on Saturday, July 2; Saturday, Aug. 6; Saturday, Sept. 3; Saturday, Oct. 1; and Saturday, Nov. 5.
Holy Mass will begin at 8 a.m., followed by the rosary with scriptural meditation. For more information, call 401-767-2950.
