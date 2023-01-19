WOONSOCKET – The Boys & Girls Clubs of Northern Rhode Island continues making progress on its new Woonsocket clubhouse, according to a news release. The new facility, at 600 Social St., opened last month to welcome youth for sports and recreation, education, the arts, technology, and health and wellness activities in a portion of the new building that has been completed.
On Jan. 17, Sen. Jack Reed toured the BGNRI Woonsocket campus and delivered a new $2 million earmark to help advance the next phase of renovations on the 34,000 square-foot facility, which had been the home of the Woonsocket Health & Racquetball Club. The club is in the midst of a large-scale renovation and expansion and Reed and Woonsocket Mayor Lisa Baldelli-Hunt will review plans and tour the newly completed facilities as well as areas that are currently under construction, states the release.
When it is completed, the facility will be three times the size of the old clubhouse at the former Kendrick Avenue School, an approximately 120-year-old schoolhouse off nearby Cumberland Street.
The new Social Street location will allow BGCNRI to serve more than 500 richly diverse children and youth daily, and allow the organization to expand its programs in the new and larger space, which will include an area for indoor basketball, a learning kitchen, and a larger teen space with its own entrance, according to the news release.
BGCNRI currently has a facility in Woonsocket and a Cumberland-Lincoln facility located in Cumberland. The club serves more than 4,000 youths, providing them with safe places to go after school with mentors, healthy meals, and enriching programs, states the release.
BGCNRI closed the Social Street property in January 2020 and moved into the current portion of the new building on Jan. 3, 2023. Total cost of the project is estimated to be $6.5 million and will continue in phases.
