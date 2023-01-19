WOONSOCKET – The Boys & Girls Clubs of Northern Rhode Island continues making progress on its new Woonsocket clubhouse, according to a news release. The new facility, at 600 Social St., opened last month to welcome youth for sports and recreation, education, the arts, technology, and health and wellness activities in a portion of the new building that has been completed.

On Jan. 17, Sen. Jack Reed toured the BGNRI Woonsocket campus and delivered a new $2 million earmark to help advance the next phase of renovations on the 34,000 square-foot facility, which had been the home of the Woonsocket Health & Racquetball Club. The club is in the midst of a large-scale renovation and expansion and Reed and Woonsocket Mayor Lisa Baldelli-Hunt will review plans and tour the newly completed facilities as well as areas that are currently under construction, states the release.

