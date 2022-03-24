WOONSOCKET – Mayor Lisa Baldelli-Hunt has announced that the first public workshop for the update to the city’s Comprehensive Plan will take place at the Woonsocket Harris Public Library, 303 Clinton St., on Thursday, March 24. Doors will open at 5:45 p.m. and there will be a brief presentation at 6 p.m. According to a press release, the plan is a long-term vision that will serve as the city’s official guide for land use and development over the next 20 years.
The presentation will be followed by small group discussions to hear from people in Woonsocket about the things they most love about the city and the things they think should change in the future. Attendees will be able to review materials and have informal conversations with city staff and the project consultant team from 7 to 7:45 p.m. Children are welcome. There will be a coloring and craft table to keep them occupied.
For anyone unable to attend in person, the same materials and discussion questions/surveys will be available on the project website starting Friday, March 25, at www.woonsocketplanning.com.
The plan will both identify the city’s overarching goals and guide how the city accomplishes them. It will be a tool that helps city leaders, staff, boards, and committees to make decisions regarding:
• How to promote new development that improves quality of life for everyone.
• How to better support local business development, increase job opportunities, and maintain reasonable tax rates.
• How the city can protect environmentally sensitive areas and historic sites.
• How to prioritize future investments in community services and infrastructure.
Visit the project website at www.woonsocketplanning.com to find information about the planning process, including upcoming events and other involvement opportunities. The public can also register on the website to receive e-mail updates throughout the planning process. Everyone is also encouraged to take the kick-off survey online at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/DT93T9S or by reaching out to the city planner at 401-767-1418 for a hard copy. The kick-off survey will remain active through the month of April.
