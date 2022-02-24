PROVIDENCE – Charter schools across Rhode Island will host open houses over the next month, providing prospective students and their families with the opportunity to learn about the schools and the programs that they offer.
The following schools have scheduled open houses over the next few weeks:
• Founders Academy, 1 Social St., Woonsocket on Tuesday, March 1, 5:30 p.m., and Thursday, March 10, at 7 p.m.
• Beacon Charter High School, 320 Main St., Woonsocket on Tuesday, March 1, at 7 p.m., and Thursday, March 10, at 5:30 p.m.
• Rhode Island Nurses Institute Middle College, 150 Washington St., 4th floor, Providence on Thursday, March 3, at 6 p.m.
• Blackstone Academy, 334 Pleasant St., Pawtucket on Saturday, March 5, 1:30-3 p.m.
• The Greene School, virtual open house on Tuesday, March 8, 6-7 p.m.
Charter schools are free public schools open to Rhode Island students. Admissions are non-selective and students are chosen through a random lottery. Applications are due on March 17. To learn more, explore the options, or fill out a common application, visit enrollri.org/charter .
